Tiger Shroff Sizzles In "yellow Hot Pants" In Maldives; See Pic

Tiger Shroff landed in Maldives a few days ago. He is said to be spending his free time at the island country. Now the actor shared a sizzling photo from his vacation, showing his bulked physique. Check it out below

Tiger Shroff shares a picture in “yellow hot pants” from the Maldives

Tiger Shroff is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 26 million followers. He recently shared a picture on the social media platform from his holiday in the Maldives. The actor is seen wearing yellow hot pants while walking in knee-deep water. Tiger seems to be confused as he wrote in the caption that he does not know if the pants shrunk or he has gained mass. He shows his chiselled body as he stands shirtless wearing a black sunglass. Take a look at his post below.

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram caption on his picture from the Maldives cracked up several of his followers. Elli Avrram commented that he has great humour, while his Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra mentioned that he goes with option one, of the actor being grown over the lockdown. Users also praise his looks with fire emoticons. Prateik Babbar, Lauren Gottlieb, Tony Kakkar, Sikandar Kher and others also reacted on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post. Check out a few reactions below.

If rumours are to be believed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are spending time together in the Maldives. The alleged couple is taking some time off before they begin their shoot post coronavirus or COVID0-19 lockdown. However, Disha has not shared any pictures from the location. Tiger even posted a photo as he touched down the beautiful place. He is said to be staying for a couple of days before heading back.

Tiger Shroff has multiple action movies in his kitty. It includes Rambo, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. He recently announced another upcoming project, Ganapath. Shooting for the movie will begin in 2021 and it is slated to release in 2022. It will be the first instalment in a planned franchise.

Promo Image Source: Dabboo Ratnani And Manisha D Ratnani

