Kriti Sanon Cannot Wait To Team Up With Tiger Shroff On Screen Again

Both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debuts in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti which released back in 2014. Since then, the two actors have established themselves in Bollywood with multiple hit films under their kitty. Now, Kriti Sanon has expressed that she is keen on working with Tiger Shroff again for a film.

Kriti Sanon cannot wait to team up with Tiger Shroff

The Baaghi 3 actor had recently revealed that he will be featuring in a sequel of his debut film Heropanti. The posters for the film were also shared which reportedly had fans excited. But the film is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floor as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Amidst the lockdown, Tiger Shroff has been giving interviews from the comfort of his home to various news dailies and entertainment portals.

In one such interview, actor Tiger Shroff was asked whether he would like to team up with actor Kriti Sanon yet again. To this, the actor expressed that he would love to feature in a film with Kriti Sanon yet again but he believes that she would not like to work with him as she has become a superstar now. But, Kriti Sanon too was quick to clear the air and share a heartfelt reply. Check it out below -

Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! 🤪Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger!🤣 You say when & which film, and I’m ON! 💖

Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! 😘 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/7kvln2ApJS — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 9, 2020

Kriti Sanon joked that Tiger Shroff has only been delivering ₹100 crores box office films back to back. She expressed that Tiger only needs to say when and which film and she will be on board. Kriti Sanon concluded her note by saying that she and Tiger Shroff need to work together soon as it has been too long.

