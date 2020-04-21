Tiger Shroff impresses fans as he strikes a cool pose, check out his latest post

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been treating his fans with his stunning pictures, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the second and third installments of his Baaghi franchise on his social media account. This time, the latest spectacular picture of the actor has left his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor completely awestruck.

Tiger Shroff shares a breath-taking picture on Instagram

Tiger shared a cool picture on his Instagram where he can be seen donning a casual yet trendy look. In the gripping picture, Tiger can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with a green checkered shirt and light blue denim and is seen posing on his balcony while giving an intense look.

Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals He Shot Shirtless In Freezing Temperatures For 'Baaghi 3'

Read: Tiger Shroff Shares Old Video Of Training Days; Reveals, 'I Puked After Every Session'

Tiger Shroff's latest picture garners appreciation from fans

The picture left several fans speechless, while his close friend and co-actor Shraddha could not resist liking the picture on Instagram. Within minutes of uploading the picture, it struck more than 1 lakh likes, leaving several pouring in their hearts over the picture in the comment section. Actor Rohit Roy was the first one to shares his views on the picture and described it in just one word, “Effortless.”

Another user appreciated Tiger for his looks and rote that he pulls off every kind of look wit his charming personality. A third user praised the dressing sense of the star and commented that he has indeed worked a lot on his body for Baaghi 3 which is just amazing. Going by his looks, another user called him the hottest hero in the film industry. One of the users wrote that watching Tiger and his movies have acted as a stress buster for her.

Read: Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Shares Son's 'Baaghi 3' Still With Mask On Face

Read: Tiger Shroff Wins Hearts With His "first And Last" Double Backflip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.