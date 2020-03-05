The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Entertainment News Live Update - Taimur Ali Khan Hails Paparazzi As 'Aye! Bhai Log!'

Bollywood News

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
entertainment news March 5

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.
Taimur Ali Khan Adorably Says 'Aye! Bhai Log!' To The Paparazzi; Watch Video
1 hour ago | March 05, 2020 09:43

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has been a favourite with the paparazzi from the day he was born. While his parents have repeatedly maintained that the toddler does not like to be photographed, little 'Tim Tim' -- as the paps address him -- has often interacted with the shutterbugs by waving and smiling at them.

A recent video of Taimur has gone viral where he adorably hails the paparazzi by calling out 'Aye! Bhai log!' in a chirpy, playful manner. Watch the video here.

Taimur Ali Khan Adorably Says 'Aye! Bhai Log!' To The Paparazzi; Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
Mike Bloomberg
MIKE BLOOMBERG DROPS OUT
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE