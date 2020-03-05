Entertainment News Live Update - Taimur Ali Khan Hails Paparazzi As 'Aye! Bhai Log!'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has been a favourite with the paparazzi from the day he was born. While his parents have repeatedly maintained that the toddler does not like to be photographed, little 'Tim Tim' -- as the paps address him -- has often interacted with the shutterbugs by waving and smiling at them.

A recent video of Taimur has gone viral where he adorably hails the paparazzi by calling out 'Aye! Bhai log!' in a chirpy, playful manner. Watch the video here.

Taimur Ali Khan Adorably Says 'Aye! Bhai Log!' To The Paparazzi; Watch Video