Tiger Shroff Has All The Good Qualities Of A 'Nayak', Says Prolific Actor Satish Kaushik

War actor Tiger Shroff is hands-down one of the highly-admired Bollywood actors of current times as his admirers are not only limited to the masses but also his peers from the film fraternity. Joining the bandwagon of Tiger's fanbase now is prolific veteran actor Satish Kaushik. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Kaushik was all-praise about Jackie Shroff's son as he called his personality 'lovable'.

Satish Kaushik thinks Tiger Shroff has all the qualities of a 'Nayak'

In his interview with the online portal, Satish Kaushik discussed his favourite qualities of the leading actors among Gen-Z and stated how today's actors are extremely well prepared. Kaushik praised actors including Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao during his conversation and revealed distinct qualities of each which he admires. However, one actor whom he showered with heaps of praise was the Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff.

Speaking about the favourite qualities of Tiger, the Ram Lakhan actor stated that his qualities are very different to pull off great dance and action. The 64-year-old also commended the Heropanti actor's down-to-earth nature and his dedication towards his craft.

Elaborating more about the same, the veteran actor shared that because Tiger's personality is very lovable, he appears to be an extremely dependable person, not only as a brother but also as a lover. Kaushik concluded his statement by expressing that the 30-year-old has all the good qualities for being a 'Nayak (Hero)'.

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik was recently making headlines after he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi. During his conversation with the show host, Kaushik and Kher discussed their longtime friendship and also spilt the beans about their camaraderie with Anil Kapoor. The actor-trio have been friends for over 45 years.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has been making headlined lately after the announcement of his upcoming action thriller film titled Ganapath. The makers of the film also unveiled Tiger's first-look motion poster from the highly-anticipated film on social media to announce that the film will be releasing next year. Furthermore, other upcoming Tiger Shroff's movies include Heropanti 2, Rambo and Baagi 4.

