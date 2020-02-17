Tiger Shroff Shares Some Fun BTS Footage From The Making Of Bappi Da's Song 'Bhankas'

Tiger Shroff recently proved himself to be one of the biggest action stars of Bollywood after his 2019 film, War, dominated the Box Office and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The actor is now all set to feature in another thrilling action flick, Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3 will not only star Tiger Shroff but will also feature massively popular actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in leading roles. The further add hype to the movie, Tiger Shroff recently shared a sneak peek from the song Bhankas, which is sung by the renowned artist Bappi Lahiri.

Tiger Shroff shares a short sneak peek of Bappi Lahiri's song Bhankas

Baaghi 3 is set to have some high octane songs that will energize the audience. Bhankas is one such song from the movie that is sung by the popular singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri. Recently, Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter page to share a short sneak peek of the upcoming song, as well as some behind the scenes footage where the crew danced alongside Bappi Lahiri.

The post also revealed that Bhankas is going to release on February 19, 2020, as a promotional song for Baaghi 3. The video not only gave fans a quick snippet of Bappi Lahiri's song but also showed the cast and director having a gala time with the bling king of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and the director, Ahmed Khan, also practised a dance step from the song alongside Bappi Lahiri.

Later in the video, Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan talked about the song and praised its high energy and mass appeal. Tiger Shroff stated that Bhankas was a different style for him that he had never worked with before. Shraddha Kapoor also pitched in, saying that she felt honoured to dance on a song made by Bappi Lahiri.

