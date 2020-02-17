Shraddha Kapoor's Favourite Destinations, Travel Tips, And Many More; Find Out Here

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the best actresses in Bollywood today. She works hard and also relaxes in the best way possible after every movie release. She consistently figures out how to keep herself happy and reviving. The star keeps posting pictures of her travelling and trying different things in life. According to an interview with a daily, Shraddha Kapoor thinks travelling brings out happiness.

Goa & Ladakh Are Shraddha Kapoor's Favourite Travel Destinations?

Shraddha Kapoor revealed in an interview that Ladakh, Goa, and New York are her favourite travel destinations. While travelling, she generally carries 5 things for sure: her phone, house keys, the Body shop lip juicer, happy go lash mascara, and Skin Defence Mist with SPF.

According to Shraddha Kapoor, travelling loosens up your brain and makes you a better individual in light of the fact that as you travel, you explore new places, learn new things and you are closer to nature. But when it comes to food, she is not an experimental eater. Shraddha revealed that she does not try any new or too weird food dishes.

When she was asked about solo travelling, Shraddha said that she visited Florence, Italy alone. She said the place was stunning. She further divulged that she has visited 19 historical centres in 7 days and did a ton of walking. Not just abroad but she also travels individually in India, be it for work or just her other outings. Except for the best places that she has visited, her dream goal is to visit Bhutan.

Being a travel enthusiastic, Shraddha Kapoor gave voyaging tips too. She said, it's essential to moisturise your skin as movement and long flights dry out the skin. The diva advised drinking a ton of water while voyaging and to always wear sunscreen. She also revealed that her preferred travel partner would always be her mother.

