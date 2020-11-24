Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video, Says 'Nothing Has Changed Except Facial Hair'

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He often posts his workout videos on Instagram. Recently, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback video of his first photoshoot. He added a quirky caption to it as well. Read to know what he said.

Tiger Shroff shares throwback video of his first photoshoot

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video of his first photoshoot on Instagram. The video is edited in monochrome as it zooms in towards his face. The Baghi actor has posed with his hand in his hair and his six-pack abs are on full display as well. He had uploaded the video with the popular Korean band BTS’ song Home playing in the background. Tiger also added a quirky caption to the video. He said that nothing much has changed since this first photoshoot, except the facial hair.

Tiger Shroff’s throwback video garnered 149K likes within two hours of uploading. His fans and followers have heavily committed on the post. They have used fire and red heart emojis to express their admiration for Tiger Shroff’s throwback video. See their reactions here:

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. His Instagram mainly is full of his workout videos. He also shares inspiring videos of other people who have excelled in martial arts. Dancing videos can also be seen on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram feed.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 movie Heropanti starring alongside Kriti Sanon. He then went on to star in some of the popular movies like the Baghi series, War, Student Of The Year 2 and Munna Micheal. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganpath Part 1. Tiger has also shared the motion poster of Ganpath Part 1 on his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff has also featured in many music videos. Some of the most popular of Tiger Shroff’s music videos are Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main which is sung by Atif Aslam and has 122 million views on YouTube, Chal Wahan Jaate Hain which is sung by Arijit Singh and has 93 million views on YouTube and Are You Coming which is sung by Benny Dayal and has 18 million views on YouTube.

