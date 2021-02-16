Tiger Shroff Shares Video Performing A Stunt On A Film Set; Says He Loves His Job

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his daredevil stunts in his action films. He shared a video of himself performing a stunt on a set of a film. He mentioned that he loves doing his job because of such action sequences.

Tiger Shroff gives a glimpse of his stunt on a set

Tiger Shroff shared a video from the set of a film. In the video, he did a backflip and shot his gun at the building. Two men fell off the building as a part of the scene. Tiger wore camouflaged trousers and flaunted his upper body. He wrote that he loves his job and loves doing stunts on the sets. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's stunts on his Instagram handle.

Reactions to Tiger Shroff's stunt

Several celebrities complimented Tiger for his stunt. Choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira Ahmed Khan said that he is the best. Kishu Shroff mentioned that he is unmatchable when it comes to performing stunts in films. Khushboo Patani wrote that his action in films is too good. Actor Rahul dev also mentioned that he is unmatched. Fans flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on his stunt video.

Image source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

A sneak peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Tiger shared a series of videos expressing how much he misses being on sets and doing what he loves. He is seen training with stunt masters hired for his film. He wrote, "Scary keeping up with action artists all over the film world. Miss being on a set doing what I love" Tiger also shared a few videos of himself practising his flips and gymnasts with his team. In one of the videos, Tiger is seen practising at Juhu beach. Here are Tiger Shroff's videos from his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff recently released his second single Casanova starring Akanksha Sharma. He made his debut as a singer with the song Unbelievable composed buy Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastava. Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

