These Blood, Sweat And Tears Laden Workout Videos Of Tiger Shroff Ruled The Internet

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche in Bollywood with his skilful acting and impeccable charm. The chocolate boy does not cease to impress his fans with a sizzling body, all thanks to his fitness regime. Furthermore, the actor recently swept the audience off their feet with his chiselled abs and mind-blowing performance in War. The Student of the Year actor is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated with regularly posting pictures on Instagram. While approaching the year-end, we have compiled Tiger’s best workout video from the past year to take fitness inspiration from-

1. The one with 200kgs weightlift

2. The one with smooth and perfect backflips

3. The one in which Tiger is ‘back to basics’

4. The laborious workout session with dumbbells

5. The blood, sweat and tears laden recovery journey with 100lb dumbbells, 15 reps and 400 lbs incline presses

6. Walking an extra mile with pull-ups

7. The Baaghi actor kept his nose to the grindstone

