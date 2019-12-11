Tiger Shroff Trains With Taekwondo Athlete Milica Mandic For 'Baaghi 3' In Serbia, See Pic

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in the action-thriller War, is currently occupied with his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Reportedly, the actor started the shooting for it from November 2019. Recently, his picture from the sets of Baaghi 3 surfaced on the internet. He is seen sharing the frame with the Olympic Gold medalist Milica Mandic in Belgrade, Serbia.

Reportedly, the meeting of two martial arts experts (Tiger and Milica) was arranged by the line producer of the sets. According to reports, the duo spent an hour together and practiced Tiger's popular kick on the sets. Reports also state that the 28-year-old athlete was impressed after watching the trailer of Baaghi 2. She also invited Tiger to show how the champions in her club love his action moves. She also expressed her desire to visit India. The Student Of The Year 2 actor expressed his excitement to train with the female gold medalist athlete. Reportedly, they also discussed Mandic's future plans.

Milica Mandic is a taekwondo athlete from Serbia. The Serbian athlete bagged the first gold medal for independent Serbia at London Olympics in 2012. Later, she also won the World Taekwondo Championship in 2017.

Details of Baaghi 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was the part of the film installment, will play the leading lady. Whereas, Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

