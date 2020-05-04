Vidya Balan Shares Glimpses Of Struggles She Went Through While Shooting At Home; Watch

Vidya Balan recently shared glimpses of the struggles she faced while shooting a video of herself at home. Not to miss the fun caption penned down by the Mission Mangal actor. Check it out.

Vidya Balan's struggles while shooting for herself

On Monday morning, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram to share glimpses of how she faced too many struggles while shooting a video of herself on her phone. In both the clips, The Dirty Picture actor can be seen checking the placement of the camera and making sure the arrangements in her house are presentable enough. The second video clearly focuses on Vidya's grappling efforts to make her saree pallu look perfect.

"When you have to set the frame yourself and then you see a table corner popping... which I try n push out of frame, without shifting position. 2 ) And that's me trying to settle my saree and hair for the shot ... P.S: Both times I was waiting for everything to be in place before I started recording...but it obviously seems like my phone camera has a mind of its own and likes to #ShootAtSight #LockdownLessons #YouCanDoItOnYourOwn", wrote Vidya Balan. Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Vidya Balan had shot those clips for her segment in the grand 'I for India' concert featuring more than 85 Indian and global stars who came together to raise funds for 'GiveIndia Covid-19 relief'. The online event took place on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The four-hour-long concert also featured Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, amongst others.

