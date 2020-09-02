Did You Know Raftaar Wrote A Song For A Hollywood Film Starring Chris Pratt?

Raftaar is widely considered to be one of the top rappers in India. He is known for his songs like Swag Mera Desi, Tamanchey Pe Disco, Dhaakad, and Go Pagal. He has also made his way to become a judge for many reality shows. But many of his fans are not aware of the fact that Raftaar has also worked in a Hollywood film. Read to know about the song he composed for a Hollywood flick:

ALSO READ: Raftaar's Journey From A Participant In 'DID' To Becoming A Famous Rapper Is Inspiring

Raftaar's song written for a Hollywood film

Rapper Raftaar created a special rap for the Hollywood film Passengers, which featured Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles. Talking about his first Hollywood collaboration, Raftaar, in an early interview with Indian Express, said that he was excited about his first Hollywood film. He created a special rap in Hindi titled Aadat. The rap captures the essence of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s space adventure thriller film.

The singer also told that Chris Pratt was a 'proper bro'. He also added that since this was a film themed around a journey in space, the lyrics he wrote go hand-in-hand with that. He said he even thought of rewriting the lyrics to get it perfect. However, he was quite happy with his first draft itself.

ALSO READ: Raftaar Opens Up About Nepotism: "Everyone Must Be Given Equal Opportunity"

About the film Passengers

Passengers was a 2016-released science-fiction romantic flick set in 2343, helmed by Morten Tyldum. The movie was written by Jon Spaihts and featured Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as Aurora Lane and Jim Preston, respectively. The plot of the film revolved around the two people who are awakened 90 years too early from a spaceship. It also shows transporting thousands of passengers, travelling to a colony on a planet in a star system 60 light-years from Earth.

The film was initially written in the year 2007 by Spaihts but was under production for many years. Finally, in December 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment picked up the film’s rights, with Tyldum attached to direct. The movie premiered at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles in 2016. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for Lawrence and Pratt’s performances. The movie received two nominations for at the 89th Academy Awards.

ALSO READ: Raftaar Has Introduced These Amazing New Artists Under His Music Brand, Kalamkaar! Details

ALSO READ: Raftaar Announces Film With Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Spills Few Details About The Project

(image credits: Raftaar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.