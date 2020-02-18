Tiger Shroff To Star In Sequel Of His Debut Film 'Heropanti'?

After giving an action-packed performance in the Hrithik Roshan starrer War, Tiger Shroff is all set to take the box office by storm by his jaw-dropping action numbers in the third instalment of his blockbuster Baaghi franchise titled Baaghi 3. Soon after the trailer of Baaghi 3 dropped on YouTube, it was a top trending one. Tiger kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Heropanti, and now there are reports surfacing that Tiger will be starring in the sequel of Heropanti too, after Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff, to star in sequel of his debut movie Heropanti?

Tiger Shroff forayed Bollywood alongside Kriti Sanon in the Sabbir Khan directorial titled Heropanti which released in 2014. The film was not received well by the critics, however, it did well at the box office. Tiger walked his way to the limelight after starring in Heropanti, for his unique dance moves. If the recent reports are to be believed, Tiger Shroff is geared up to star in Herpanti 2.

A source told an online portal that After Baaghi 3, Tiger was supposed to begin work on the Rambo remake, to be helmed by Siddharth Anand, but that has been pushed ahead yet again, as Tiger has decided to do another Sajid Nadiadwala film. The source added that NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for a long time and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the actioner. The source concluded saying that Heropanti 2 will star Tiger in the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut. However, there are rumours making rounds that Sabbir might not return while the Baaghi director Ahmed Khan might replace him.

