Tiger Shroff Says 'time To Test My New Superpowers' Post Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff is now in Serbia while he is shooting for Ahmed Khan's upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actor has been active on social media by sharing some clicks of his prep from day 1 of the shoot. He has recently posted an Instagram story of him taking the Hyperbaric oxygen therapy. He captioned the video, "Time to test my new superpowers". Some minor cuts and scars can be spotted on the actor's back which was caused due to his treacherous workout routine.

Tiger Shroff's photos

Tiger's Instagram story

The Baaghi 3 actor shared a video on his Instagram story, where he is undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. For people who don't know about the therapy, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or tube. It is a well-established treatment for decompression sickness. Tiger is seen shirtless and goes inside a big tube. He captioned the stories with, "Hyperbaric chamber...recovery." Later he shows the view from inside the tube and wrote, "Quite the tight squeeze in here." After the therapy, Tiger comes out from the tube. He then wrote, "Ok. Time to test my new powers." Tiger had recently shared pictures of his injury. The pictures showed the bruises and cuts on his back. He had then captioned the post, "First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last🙈doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower🙉🔥 #baaghi3."

