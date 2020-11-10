Tiger Shroff Unveils Motion Poster From Upcoming Film 'Ganpath', Shares Catchy Dialogue

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Ganpath, surprised the fans with the first look of the film on November 10. The actor shared the motion poster on social media that showed him sitting on the couch chair with a fierce expression that just depicted his revengeful thirst. Through the caption of the post, the actor tried to define his character in the film.

First look poster of Ganpath out

While captioning the post, he explained that his character in the film is the one who is friendly which his friends, and when it comes to enemies, he becomes more brutal. While Tiger’s dialogue and background music remain the same as the first teaser poster, what’s new this time is that we get to see Tiger in a full brawny avatar. A cigarette in his hand, Tiger is seen showing off his chiseled chest as he sits like a boss. The motion poster is sure to give his fans the rush of adrenaline for sure and Tiger’s swaggy avatar will leave them wanting for more.

While narrating his experience of working on the film, the actor said that this film is different from the kind he has done before. Talking about the same, he said, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done to date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Backed by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, Ganpath will have Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. It is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. Shoot for the same is expected to begin mid-2021. Apart from this, according to reports by Bollywood Hungama, actresses Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi will soon be seen next to Tiger Shroff in the upcoming movie. The report also adds that Nupur Sanon will be seen as the first female lead and Nora Fatehi as the second female lead in the film.

