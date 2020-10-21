Tiger Shroff Unleashes 'gorilla Mode'; Fans React As They Hail 'Tiger Zindabaad'

Tiger Shroff recently posted a snippet of his workout routine. As soon as the post was uploaded, fans went berserk and flooded the post with comments and reactions. Tiger Shroff’s fitness videos have become quite popular among the audience as they feel motivated. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his perfectly sculpted body while doing his workout. The Baaghi actor was seen doing pull-ups. He captioned the post with a gorilla emoticon, which only means that he is unleashing his gorilla mode. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans went berserk over his perfectly sculpted body. Sikandar Kher was one of the first persons to comment on the post. He wrote, “#sculpted” with a fire blaze emoticon. Actor Bhakhtyar Irani also appreciated Tiger Shroff’s video with several fire emoticons and wrote, “Buss bro.. rest of them will get into depression.”.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals Who 'showed Up To Train Before Him'; Watch Video

Tiger’s fans couldn’t hold their excitement. They wrote, “Kya body hai yaar”. While some of them also commented with the gorilla emoticon. One of them wrote, “Tiger zinda baad”. Another fan of Tiger Shroff wrote, “Awesome superb I love it all your character is awesome”. Take a look at the reactions and comments on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Sikandar and Bhakhtyar’s comments

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Executes Flying Kick, Tara Sutaria Says 'Ready For Your Bolshoi Ballet Debut'

Fans’ comments and reactions

Tiger Shroff’s videos

Tiger Shroff has taken fitness to another level with his intense fitness videos. The actor is an avid fitness enthusiast and posts several workout videos. He has become an inspiration among fans because of his dedication and hard work. Apart from Tiger Shroff’s fitness videos, he also puts up motivational posts for his fans.

In one of Tiger’s previous Instagram posts, the actor revealed who his biggest competitor is. He posted a video clip that featured three versions of himself. Tiger was seen fighting with himself in the video. Thus, he revealed that his biggest competitor is himself. Tiger also inspired his fans with part of his caption that read “#YouvsYou”. As soon as the video was up, fans poured in their love and appreciation for the Baaghi actor. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Launches His Own Face Mask Brand 'Unbelievable'

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals Who His Biggest Competitor Is And This Is How Netizens Have Reacted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.