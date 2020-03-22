Tiger Shroff’s Remarkable Physical Transformation From ‘Baaghi’ To ‘Baaghi 3’; See Here

Tiger Shroff’ latest release Baaghi 3 has been racking up impressive numbers at the box office ever since it was released. The actor has no doubt established himself as one of the best action superheroes we have in the industry today. However, his latest action flick has taken it a notch higher. Many fans have also noticed a considerable difference in Tiger Shroff’s physical look from his first film of the Baaghi franchise to the latest one. Take a look at it.

Tiger Shroff’s transformation from 'Baaghi' to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff’s look in Baaghi and Baaghi 3 have been extremely different from each other. Over the period between the first film and the latest one, the actor has also established himself in the industry. Many fans have also pointed out that he has become more comfortable in front of the camera now.

He sported long hair in the first film, Baaghi. He even attempted different fighting tactics in the film. In Baaghi, Tiger Shroff’s character Ronnie was seen fighting off for his love for Shraddha Kapoor’s character, Sia Khurana. Many have even pointed out that Baaghi was Tiger Shroff’s second film. He even had a much leaner physique in Baaghi.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s look from Baaghi here:

However, when one looks at Tiger Shroff’s look from Baaghi 3 then it is obvious that he has put on a lot more muscles in this film. His physical features like his body have evolved tremendously over the years and his latest stint on Baaghi 3 is just proof of that. The actor has also attempted his hand at some never-before-seen action stunts for his role in Baaghi 3.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s look from Baaghi 3 here:

Baaghi was reportedly inspired by the Indonesian film, The Raid: Redemption and Telugu film, Varsham. The film grossed more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. This prompted the makers to go ahead with Baaghi 2 which crossed more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise and has reportedly already grossed more than Rs 100 crores even amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Fans have been pouring their love over Tiger Shroff’s latest action flick. Many have even started speculating whether the next sequel is in the works or not.

