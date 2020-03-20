Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Says She Does Not Live In Fear Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has been travelling across the globe amidst the Coronavirus pandemic with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. Krishna Shroff just returned back from Mizoram to Mumbai and before that, she visited Dubai and Australia. Recently, Krishna was interviewed by a leading news daily at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Mizoram where she expressed that she is not the one who lives in fear.

Krishna Shroff shares her views about Coronavirus outbreak

During the interview, Krishna Shroff expressed that many passengers were seen wearing masks in the flight along with the staff. Krishna revealed that the flight staff was also offering hand sanitisers to many. She revealed furthermore that her flight was one of the last to land as people arriving on the international airport were being screened. But, Krishna expressed that she is not the one to live in fear.

She stated that though she has been travelling and meeting various people, she and her boyfriend Eban Hyams have been taking the necessary precautions. Tiger's sister advocated social distancing and stated one needs to be careful during these testing times and take the necessary precautions.

Krishna also expressed that everyone is going about their daily routine the usual way, but the mask is acting as a useful source of precaution.

In the same interview, she was asked whether she would like to make a debut in the Hindi film industry like her brother Tiger Shroff. To this Krishna Shroff responded stating that she is happy in her own zone. She expressed that if she cannot give her best to something then she does not pursue it. Thus, she just chose to refuse the opportunity of becoming an actor.

