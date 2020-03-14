'Baaghi 3' Box Office Collection Slows Down On Day 8 Amid Coronavirus Scare

Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the action-drama franchise that has Tiger Shroff leading the film. The movie released on March 6 and has been showing good collection figures even after the Coronavirus stress. The cinema halls have been affected in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur as they have been asked to remain shut according to several reports. This rule will certainly take a huge toll on Baaghi 3 box office collections but still, the film managed collected about ₹5 Crores on Thursday. Read more about Baaghi 3 box office collection.

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 8

Currently, the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has managed to collect over ₹90.67 crores just by box office collections means. The collections seem to drop because of the coronavirus epidemic but would surely pick up after things set back to normal. It was estimated that the film would cross ₹100 crores in the first week itself but had to bear the losses. Reportedly, the makers of the film are about to bear a loss of around ₹20 crores because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moments like these ❤ What an amazing time watching it with u all! Best medicine for all the injuries. #gratitude🙏 #Baaghi3InCinemas pic.twitter.com/CVx2MAKvKV — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 9, 2020

