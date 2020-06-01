Tiger Shroff Shares Video Of Himself Performing Jaw-dropping Car Stunt; Watch

Amid the lockdown, a lot of celebrities are taking to social media to share updates on how they are spending their time indoors. Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen performing a stunt. Take a look at the post shared by the Baaghi actor here:

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Asks Fans For Suggestions On His New Beard Look During The Lockdown

Tiger Shroff shares a video where he performs a car stunt

Tiger Shroff to his Instagram on Friday, May 29, 2020, and shared a video of himself performing a stunt. He then also gave a quirky caption to the video. In the captions, he wrote, "Good thing my spidey sense kicked in.... people driving around post quarantine be like 🙉". In the video, he is seen standing in a grey sleeveless t-shirt and a denim pant. He is seen jumping above a running car just before the car hits him. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Says He's Getting Fat Eating Homemade Food & Being Fit Is An Illusion Now

Earlier this month one of Tiger Shroff's fan pages had shared a video on Instagram, where they are seen talking about how the actor inspires them. The video was uploaded by Team Tiger, the fan account which was used for promotions during the movie War. In the video, there were fans who call themselves Tigerians. In the clip, the Tigerians thanked Tiger Shroff for being a role model. Tiger Shroff then took to his Instagram story and shared the video. Take a look at the video here to know more.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Shares A BTS Video Of Stunts That He Has Done In 'Baaghi 3'; Watch

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Tiger has shared a video about the making of the film. In the video, the director of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan, is seen talking about the set of the film. He expressed that the tanks seen in the film were not visual effects and there were actual army tanks during the shoot of the film. Apart from this, the director also added that they constructed two sets which were 2.5 kilometres in radius and he also added that the things seen in the film were imported from several countries.

The director of the film Ahmed Khan also added that a car was needed to travel around the sets. He even learned the signals to control and maneuver the tanks. Tiger Shroff can also be seen shooting for his part in the film in the video. Apart from this actor Shraddha Kapoor also expressed that Baaghi 3’s set is the biggest set she has ever worked on.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff's Fans Aka 'Tigerians' Are Ever So Grateful To Him For Inspiring Them; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.