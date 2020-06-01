Wajid Khan's Last Tweet Was A 'thank You' Note To Tiger Shroff

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo has passed away. The late artist who was quite active on Twitter had his last tweet thanking Tiger Shroff. Read to know more.

Also Read | Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Wajid Khan’s last tweet was to Tiger Shroff

On May 4, 2020, Wajid Khan tweeted his last post, mentioning Tiger Shroff. It read, “Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr”[sic]. It was a reply to Tiger’s tweet that Wajid requested him to do in order to wish a little fan.

Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr 🤗🤗 https://t.co/DfPJOwCEUK — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) May 4, 2020

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Ranveer Singh Left 'heartbroken'; Parineeti Chopra Shares 'memory'

A day prior, on May 3, Wajid Khan tweeted, “Hi ⁦@iTIGERSHROFF⁩ this is my dear friend @drprincedsurana he has been trying to get in touch regarding his son birthday wish... if u can send a little video msg aur any msg to him will make his day thanks Wajid;)))”[sic]. It was attached with a picture of his friend’s tweet in which he stated that his son would turn six on the next day and wants Tiger Shroff to wish him as a gift amid lockdown.

Tiger fulfilled the kid’s wish with the tweet, “Happy birthday Krishiv, have an amazing year stay home stay safe and after this is over would love to meet you. Take care!”[sic]. The child’s father replied to Tiger’s tweet, “@iTIGERSHROFF @wajidkhan7 thank you so much. You have made his day.stay home stay safe. God bless you all. #TigerShroff”[sic] along with a video of his kid thanking the actor.

Hi ⁦@iTIGERSHROFF⁩ this is my dear friend @drprincedsurana he has been trying to get in touch regarding his son birthday wish... if u can send a little video msg aur any msg to him will make his day thanks Wajid;))) pic.twitter.com/fVw7FewRyu — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) May 3, 2020

Happy birthday Krishiv, have an amazing year ❤️ stay home stay safe and after this is over would love to meet you. Take care! — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 3, 2020

@iTIGERSHROFF @wajidkhan7 thank you so much. You have made his day.stay home stay safe. God bless you all. #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/IrkReON4WI — Prince Surana (@drprincedsurana) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Wajid Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta Mourn The Loss

Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan composed three songs in Heropanti soundtrack. It was Tiger Shroff’s debut movie, released in 2014. One is a romantic track Rabba, the other is a dance number Raat Bhar, while the last one is a sad song Tabah, all penned by Kausar Munir.

Also Read | Wajid Khan Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'shocked', Pays Respects With Heartwarming Note

Wajid Khan lost his life due to COVID-19 complications. According to media reports, the music director was suffering from kidney and heart ailments and had recently tested positive of coronavirus. He was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. His colleague, Salim Merchant was the first to confirm the news as he tweeted, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”[sic].

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.