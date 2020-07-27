Kriti Sanon Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes From Varun, Ayushmann And Sanjana

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has turned a year older today, i.e. July 27, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebs have been going all out to pour their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Sanjana Sanghi, Maniesh Paul, Varun Sharma and many more have penned some sweet wishes for the actor.

Birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon

Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a heart-warming birthday wish for his co-star Kriti. The actor shared a cute selfie where they are all smiles to the camera. Ayushmann can be seen sporting a black suit and greyish coloured shirt. Along with the post he wrote, “Happy birthday pretty Sanon! @kritisanon.” Take a look at his post here.

Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet wish for his co-star on her special day. The actor shared a picture where they are all smiles at the camera. Varun can be seen sporting a black tuxedo along with a black shirt. And Kriti can be seen sporting a blackout. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Happy Birthday@KritiSanon. Ur amazing”. Take a look at the post below.

Sanjana Sanghi also went on to wish the birthday through her social media handle. The actor shared a monochrome picture of the actor. And along with the picture she also penned a sweet birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful. You’re of strength, you’re of courage, you’re of talent. Always was and will be an admirer”. Check out the post below.

Sophie Choudry also went on to share a beautiful picture of her and Kriti. They can be seen posing in their workout avatar showing off their biceps. Kriti can be seen sporting an orange jacket along with green and orange leggings. Sophie can be seen sporting a neon jacket along with black jeggings. Along with the post she also penned a sweet note for her. She wrote, "I adore you @kritisanon, you are a lovely warm and talented girl and hope you are blessed with all the happiness always. Happy bday! big hug." Take a look at the post below.

Actor-host Maniesh Paul also tweeted saying: "Happy birthday Kriti...Stay blessed." Take a look at his tweet below.

Happy birthday @kritisanon stay blessedðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) July 27, 2020

