Did You Know 'Heropanti' Was NOT Kriti Sanon's First Film? Read Details

Kriti Sanon has been into a lot of poetry writing and cooking mouth-watering and exotic food items amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor is also all geared up for her upcoming films, as she has over three films in her kitty. Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti and has gone on to star in several hit movies. However, many fans might be unaware of the fact that Kriti Sanon’s first film was not Heropanti. Read on to know more about the Bollywood actor’s first film:

Kriti Sanon’s first film was not Heropanti

Kriti Sanon became a household name with her first Bollywood film Heropanti, which also featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Their onscreen chemistry was adored by the fans and garnered the two stars a huge fan base. But it was not Sanon’s first film. It was, however, her first Bollywood film.

Sanon made her acting debut with a Telugu psychological action thriller. It was titled 1: Nenokkadine and featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie also featured Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Srinivasa Reddy, Sayaji Shinde, Posani Krishna Murali, among others in lead roles. It went on to become one of the top-grossing films of 2014. After this film, Sanon went on to star alongside Tiger Shroff.

After her first film, she starred in several Hindi films and made a name for herself in Bollywood. Sanon, since 2014, has shared the big screen with several established actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Ranjeet, Johnny Lever, and others. Now, the actor is all set for the release of films like Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 5, Second Innings, and Heropanti 2.

The first look of Bachchan Pandey was released by Akshay Kumar back in 2019, which gave fans a glimpse of his character from the film, a rugged scarred man with a possible fake eye. Fans are highly excited for the release of films like Houseful 5, and Bachchan Pandey, where Sanon will be seen sharing the big screen with Akshay Kumar. Here is the first look of Sanon’s upcoming film:

