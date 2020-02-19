Disha Patani's Struggles With Winged Eye Make-up Is Super Relatable

Bollywood actor Disha Patani was recently seen in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor has mesmerised many with her beautiful looks. However, in her latest Instagram story, the actor revealed the real struggle that she goes through for getting that perfect winged-eye makeup. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Best Scenes From 'Baaghi 2' That Give A Glimpse Of Her Superb Acting Skills

Disha Patani’s struggle behind getting the perfect winged eye look

Disha Patani has more than 30 million followers on her social media platform, Instagram. In her recent story, she reveals that the winged eyeliner look is hard to get. The picture clearly shows that Disha Patani failed in getting equal lengths of her winged liner. On top of that, the liner can also be seen smudged from places, that makes it harder for her to resolve. Have a look-

Also Read | Disha Patani's Fun And Cute Videos During The Promotions Of Malang; WATCH

Disha Patani has time and again uploaded pictures in which she mentioned that she does her own makeup. Among a lot of her pictures, her eye-liner has always been a major attraction, and the highlight of the picture. It seems to be visible from the social media feed that she likes experimenting with different shades. Take a look at a few of them.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Names Her Favourite Avengers Who Inspired Her To Become An Actor

Disha Patani’s latest release, Malang received mix reviews from the audiences. It has reportedly earned around ₹50 crores at the Indian box office till now. Disha and Aditya’s on-screen chemistry earned good responses. The movie was released on February 7, 2020.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Looks In Orange Outfits Are Here To Brighten Up Your Day; Check Pics

Disha Patani will next appear in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is an action film. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.