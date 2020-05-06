Tiger Shroff's BTS Video From 'Baaghi' Suggests That He Misses Doing Action Stunts; Watch

Tiger Shroff is known for impeccable, high octane action sequences in his movies. He started his career with Heropanti which saw him do some very complex stunts. However, his Baaghi franchise is what seemed to have established himself as an action-star of Bollywood. He is also keen on posting BTS videos and clips of his action stunts for his movies. Recently, he treated his fans with a BTS video from his stunt training on sets of Baaghi.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi moment in Bangkok

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to post a BTS video of his training for the first movie in the Baaghi sequel. The shoot was being held in Bangkok and he is seen practising with his co-actors from the movie. Adding a caption to his post, Tiger wrote, "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok❤️#baaghi1".

In the video, Tiger Shroff made a run, fought a man and performed a very complex backflip off a wall. The video also showed how this particular scene was shot for the movie with some more chase scenes and fighting sequence with multiple people. Tiger was sporting his typical long hair look and dressed in casual jeans and t-shirt.

On numerous occasions previously, Tiger Shroff had shared BTS video and pictures from the sets of his movie. There is also a video released by the production of Baaghi 3 which showed Tiger doing some very dangerous stunts with blasts and fire all by himself. Take a look:

The Baaghi cast for the first movie included Tiger Shroff, Shradhha Kapoor and Sudheer. The second movie cast Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Prateik Babbar. Baaghi cast for the third movie included Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Jameel Khoury. Riteish Deshmukh played an important role in the last movie as Tiger's brother.

Tiger Shroff's latest silver screen release Baaghi 3 got stalled after only a few weeks in theatres because of the Coronavirus lockdown. However, the movie had been reportedly going strong at the box office and collected a decent amount within a short period. Baaghi 3 almost hit the ₹100 crore mark before shutting down due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

