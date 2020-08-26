Tiger Shroff's #badbeardday Has Fans Compare Him To 'Greek God'; See Picture Here

During the lockdown, a lot of celebrities have been keeping in touch with their fans on social media. Tiger Shroff is also one of the celebrities who are quite active on social media. He regularly shares updates about his life on his social media for his fans. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture for his fans about his bad beard day. Here is a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff has a "bad beard day"

Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and shared a close-up shot of himself. In the picture, Tiger Shroff is seen looking directly at the camera with a slight grin on his face. He is also flaunting his beard in this monochrome picture. The actor captioned the picture with just a hashtag “#badbeardday”. It seems that the Heropanti actor is not impressed with his beard in the picture. Here is a look at the Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Shares Adorable Childhood Pics With Her 'protector'

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Recalls A Hilarious 'fight Scene' As 'A Flying Jatt' Clocks 4 Years

Tiger Shroff's #badbeardday has fans call him 'Greek God'

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, a lot of fans flooded the comments section with love and support for the actor. Several fans of Tiger Shroff dropped heart and fire emojis for the actor in the comments. One such netizen praised the actor and called him a greek god despite having a bad beard day.

The comment read as, “And you still look like a Greek god ! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥” Several other fans also said that he is looking good despite the bad beard day. One user wrote, “You still look like a bomb” while another fan complimented his eyes. Here is a look at some of the best fan reactions on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Fans react on Tiger Shroff's Instagram post:

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Fan Recalls An Old Incident About Former's Humble Nature

Also Read | Do You Know Tiger Shroff Is Honoured With A 5th Degree Black Belt In Taekwondo?

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. The movie also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was directed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the romantic action movie Heropanti 2. It will be a sequel to his 2014 movie Heropanti. The movie is expected to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Rambo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.