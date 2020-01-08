Tiger Shroff Steals The Show With A Monochrome Photo Captured On 'Baaghi 3' Set

Tiger Shroff recently shared a picture from the sets of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 on his social media. The monochrome photo posted on Tiger's Instagram on Tuesday (January 08) morning has caught the attention of his fans.

Dressed in a denim sleeveless jacket, Tiger Shroff is seen sporting a killing expression in the monochrome picture.

Check out the photo:

The photo clicked on the Jaipur schedule of Baaghi 3, has more than half a million likes on the social media post. The upcoming movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The forthcoming movie, that also features Ankita Lokhande, as Shraddha Kapoor's sister, will reportedly hit the marquee in March 2020.

Here are some Behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3 posted by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram. Check them out:

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies

On the professional front, media reports have it that Tiger Shroff is in talks with Siddarth Anand for the sequel to his 2019 hit movie, War. The movie, tentatively titled, War 2 will reportedly bring back the popular pair of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff back to screen. Besides War 2, Tiger Shroff, reportedly also has Siddarth Anand's Rambo in his kitty.

