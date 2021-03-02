Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Pens Sweet B'day Note For Her 'bestest Friend Forever'

War actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. On his special day, sister Krishna Shroff took a trip down memory lane and posted two throwback pictures with him. In the first picture, baby Tiger was seated on his sister's lap, whereas, in the second image, the brother-sister duo was caught in a candid moment. Sharing the same, Krishna went on to wish her "bestest friend forever" a very happy birthday. She quipped that she'll forever only "dream of doing all the cool things he does". Tiger-Krishna's photos went instantly viral as netizens shared them on several fan clubs.

Krishna Shroff wishes Tiger on his birthday

Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, posted a childhood picture and wished his son lots of love. In the pic, Jackie Shroff was seen tying a baby Tiger’s shoelaces, while in the other portrait, the father-son duo was seen sharing a warm moment together. Krishna jokingly dropped a comment that read, "Wow, where was my birthday post?".

Tiger's mother Ayesha was all hearts for her family pics. Sharing a picture of the Baaghi actor and her son, she wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy. May God bless you always my darling son."

Soon, Bhavana Pandey, Lizelle Dsouza, Shaira Ahmed Khan and many others wished Tiger on his special day. It was Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's wish for him that won many hearts. She shared a series of pics and penned, "Happiest b’day the Cassanova, shine bright like a bunny every day."

On the work front, Tiger has several movies in the pipeline. On February 9, he unveiled Kriti Sanon's first look from their upcoming movie, Ganapath. Sanon mentioned that she is super duper excited for this one and added that she's once again teaming up with her very special, Tiger. The movie is all set to release in 2022. Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2, helmed by Ahmed Khan, in his kitty. Tiger will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Rambo. However, further details about the project are not reported yet.

