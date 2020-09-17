Tiger Shroff's Upcoming Action Movie With Vikas Behl To Deal With Illegal MMA, Read More

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff's movies often see him performing several high octane stunts. His upcoming movie with Vikas Bahl is also expected to be an action drama set against the backdrop of martial arts. However, it is now learnt that this upcoming movie of Tiger Shroff which will be directed by Vikas Behl will deal with illegal Mixed Martial Arts. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie to be based on illegal MMA

According to a report by Peepingmoon.com, Tiger Shroff is all set to feature in Super 30 director Vikal Behl’s upcoming action drama movie. The portal has now shared that this movie will be based on illegal Mixed Martial Arts and its techniques and strategies. The report said that this Tiger Shroff’s movie will not be just a simple action movie with the story of an emotional underdog trying to get higher up the ranks in the MMA world. Instead, it will also be focusing on the illegal moves involved in the sport which can give an immediate disqualification or a point deduction depending on the seriousness of the offence.

A lot of people believe that in Mixed Martial Arts there are no rules but it is a misconception. There are several moves which are not allowed in MMA like Groin Shots, Fish Hooking, Punches to the back of the head, Eye Gouging, Head Butting, and Holding the fence among others. Hollywood has seen several movies based on MMA but this Tiger Shroff movie will be focusing on the illegality involved in the sport. It is a theme which has been rarely worked upon before, the report added.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Aces Multiple Air Flips As Debut Song 'Unbelievable' Plays In Background

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Unveils New Still From Debut Song 'Unbelievable'; Shares Release Date

Tiger Shroff's MMA gym

Tiger Shroff is an MMA enthusiast. The report mentioned that Tiger Shroff launched a special MMA accredited gym two years ago in partnership with his sister Krishna Shroff, which is recognized as the first official fighter's training centre for all AIMMAA (All India Mixed Martial Arts Association) licensed, professional and amateur martial arts in India. They have also formed a professional fight team which represents India in several combat platforms across the globe. They also hold a competition for India’s MMA fighters.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Also Read | Aamir Khan Snapped After Turkey Visit Row; Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Kareena Step Out

Also Read | 'Whistle Baja' To 'The Puppy Song', A Look At All Tiger Shroff's Songs By Raftaar

About the movie

According to the report, Tiger Shroff’s movie is tentatively titled as Ganpat. It is expected to be a passion project for Tiger Shroff who is involved with martial arts right from his childhood days. With this movie, he wants to revolutionalise the MMA scene in India. For the preparation of the movie, he has started honing up his boxing skills. The movie is expected to have several pulse-pounding actions and fight sequences with foreign action director’s team also expected to come on board. Several top Indian MMA fighters are also expected to feature in the movie, the report added.

Promo Image Credits: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.