TikTok: Some Of The Best Indian Traditions With TikTok Twist

TikTok is one of the leading apps currently that has garnered a huge amount of public attention. The social media app owned by ByteDance is used to make short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. This app has today gained a vast fan base and like other apps has many interesting features. The trending app TikTok recently partnered with UNICEF on a year-end global campaign to celebrate special family moments during the holiday season. This is currently being witnessed as more and more people create family-based content and put it under the TikTok Traditions banner. Some of the TikTok Indian Traditions that have gained popularity are listed below.

TikTok: Some of the Best TikTok Indian Traditions that have been going viral

Some crazy wedding scenes with #TikTokTraditions...check this out. pic.twitter.com/qj2iRLrTp4 — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) December 25, 2019

When your daughter’s been begging you to make a Tik Tok for months. And you finally give in because it’s Christmas. 🎄💃🏽 #MerryChrismas #TikTokTraditions #TikTokFamous pic.twitter.com/OtGQRdhfdY — Nyra Jordan (@nyralj) December 25, 2019

This is gonna be me as a parent #TikTokTraditions pic.twitter.com/Lw9meoKqSq — Lexi (@LexiNajera) December 23, 2019

We all have music in us, check out this uber cool beat boxing tradition with #TikTokTraditions pic.twitter.com/9ZdeNyJs4x — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) December 25, 2019

These TikTok Indian Traditions have gained vast popularity in a short span of time. The internet will be full of #TikTokTraditions. The dates for the TikTok Traditions will be between December 23 and January 2. During this time TikTok will invite users to show their support for UNICEF by creating videos that are more family-oriented and showcasing their festive celebrations.

TikTok presents Chritsmas Traditions. Give your favourite traditions a TikTok twist too! #TikTokTraditions pic.twitter.com/NJc0PWfmQi — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) December 25, 2019

