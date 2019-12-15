The Debate
WWE Joins TikTok To Enable Users To Create Videos With Iconic Entrance Themes

WWE News

Besides being one of the most popular channels on YouTube and being active on social media, the WWE Network has reportedly joined TikTok. Read to know more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Besides being one of the most popular channels on YouTube, the WWE Network has reportedly joined TikTok. With WWE's account on TikTok, wrestling fans from around the world will be able to create a slew of famous WWE wrestlers’ entrance music on TikTok. The TikTok account will have WWE’s most recognisable performers past and present.

WWE theme song on TikTok

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, Becky Lynch and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock’s theme music are some of the tracks available on the famous app. Entrance music for almost 30 WWE superstars are reportedly available on TikTok. Meanwhile, these songs are yet to be released on the Instagram stories. Hence, it will be an advantage for the TikTok users.

The company’s press release wrote: “By offering WWE’s iconic entrances for TikTok users to play off of and make their unique videos, the partnership provides fans with a new way to engage with their favourite superstars.”

Published:
COMMENT
