Top 5 TikTok Challenges That Became Internet Sensation In 2019

Video sharing platform TikTok is famous for its viral challenges. In recent times, it has seen a sharp increase in users with more and more people taking up new and interesting challenges. Currently, it has 200 million Indian users involved in entertaining and getting entertained in the process. From “TakTakTak” to “ILoveMyIndia”, here are the top 5 popular challenges of 2019 that went viral on TikTok.

Top 5 challenges

The most popular and viral challenge of the year was '2 of me'. In this challenge, people used to show two different sides of themselves, one which they express to everyone and the other one which they tend to hide it from people. It garnered about 5.4 billion views.

'MyJourney' was also one of the viral challenge where poeple showed their life's journey since their birth to present in five photographs using TikTok’s photo template. Celebrities who shared their moments of life were Siddharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Siddharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, and many more. It rapidly went viral in less than two days with total of 5.3 billion views in present.

The third popular challenge “ILoveMyIndia” went viral on Independence Day in 2019. Thousands of people participated in short videos with patriotic music in the background. They also added effects that include added virtual tricolour and face colour.

The 'TakTakTak' challenge also became popular with people who showed their surprising transformation using the 'TakTakTak' challenge. Famous stars Jacqueline Fernandis and rapper Badshah's short videos managed to garner 2.5 million views each.

The next popular challenge was 'PlayCool'.The challenge was about the stark contrast between expectation and reality. People have to dress up to some extent to show as if they are going to do something great but ended up washing utensils and cleaning tables.

