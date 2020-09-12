Times Akshay Kumar Made India Proud; See Full List Of International Awards

Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films, out of which 50 were box-office super hits. The actor also has some of the rarest awards and recognitions to his name. Read on to have a look at the list of the awards and achievements secured by the Khiladi.

Akshay Kumar's 5 International and Rare honours

In 2008, the University of Windsor in Ontario gave him an Honorary Doctorate of Law for his exceptional social work and his work in the film industry. In 2009, he got to his name the Highest Japanese honour of Katana. Akshay also has a sixth degree Black Belt in Kuyukai Gojuryu Karate In 2009, Akshay was one of 15 celebrities and the only one from Bollywood to be invited to Canada for the Olympics torch-bearer rally. Kumar also secured to his name IIFA Special Award from the host country, Thailand in 2008.

Other Unique Achievements of Kumar

Akshay has made India proud with his international awards and recognitions but the actor also has some unique achievements within India.

Akshay, since 2013 is the Highest Tax-Payer in the country. Akshay took the lead in hitting the 2000 Crore mark with his movies back in 2013, which was again followed by him reaching the 3000 crore mark in 2016.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Varun Batra-directed flick, Good Newzz which is a dramedy that follows when two couples who are trying to have a baby meet each other at a fertility clinic. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in major roles. He is to be seen next in Laxxmi Bomb which is planned to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Akshay Kumar has 4 more projects in the pipeline that are planned to release this year and in 2021. These projects include Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj alongside Sonu Sood, Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re and Rakshabandhan as well as Ranjit Tewari's Bell Bottom. He was also seen in B Praak's music video of the song Filhall alongside Nupur Sanon.

