Kartik Aaryan Flaunts 'get Well Soon' Messages By Fans On His Arm Cast

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors who have carved a niche in the Hindi film industry with their phenomenal performance in several back-to-back films. Aaryan is currently busy shooting the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but got himself injured during his appearance on a dancing TV reality show.

Aaryan, ever since then, has been spotted sporting an arm cast. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently had a hand surgery done, after which he also walked the red carpet of a popular award show flaunting his arm cast. Recently, Aaryan got into a conversation with paparazzi showing off the 'get well soon' messages on his arm cast by his fans.

Kartik Aaryan said that his hand was hurting when fans wrote 'get well soon' on his arm cast

Kartik Aaryan's videos often go viral wherein he is seen interacting with the media. Recently, Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi in his car in the streets of Mumbai. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was asked about his reaction to all the 'get well soon' messages that he has been receiving from his fans. Therefore, Aaryan showed his arm cast to the paparazzi and told them that several fans of his have also written 'get well soon' on his arm cast.

However, he later added that his hand was hurting when they were writing on his arm cast, but also loved their care and affection. Kartik also got into a banter with the media after someone among them said "Chot tumhe lagti hai, dard hume hota hai (You get hurt, but the pain is felt by us)"

After entertaining his fans in Love Aaj Kal, Aaryan is all set to star in multiple movies. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reprising the character of Akshay Kumar from the original version of the film. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will also star in the second instalment of Dostana, titled Dostana 2

