Katie Holmes And Other Celebs Get Comfy In Sweatsuits Amid Self-quarantine Period

Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and other Hollywood celebrities get comfy in simple sweatsuits amid the self-quarantine period. Read on.

katie holmes

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Hollywood celebrities are bracing the quarantine in comfortable pyjamas and cool tees. While the global pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, it has not stopped actors from looking gorgeous in casual outfits. Renowned personalities including Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski have opted for comfy sweatsuits during this phase.

Katie Holmes rocks her street style look

According to a report, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing black baggy pants with a white tee. She also sported a zip-up sweatshirt with the ensemble. For a casual look, she tied her hair in a messy bun and wore Gucci sneakers.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski also rocked black sweatpants the day before. She matched it with a similar hoodie. Over her sweatshirt, Ratajkowski donned an oversized jacket and sported sneakers, sunglasses and a hat with this look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

As per a report, Hailey Baldwin is known for her comfy clothing. She accentuates her look with accessories and cool footwear. The newly married celebrity sports casual looks with sheer grace, as evident in her social media pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Hadid sisters are no behind the trend 

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has rocked this trend with sheer grace. On various occasions, she paired sweatpants with a cosy sweater. Hadid completes her look with vivid accessories including sunglasses, earrings and wears classic sports shoes. Moreover, her young sister Bella Hadid follows a similar trend. Many times she can be spotted in oversized jackets and baggy pants, besides high-rise sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also read: Katie Holmes Ditches Traditions; Dons Off-shoulder Top For A Formal Art Event In New York

Also read: Katie Holmes Reveals Why She Didn't Want To Be Alone With 'Brahms: The Boy II' Doll; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also read: Times When Emily Ratajkowski Gave Her Fans A Peek Into Her Bikini Wardrobe

Also read: Bipasha Basu Aces 'social Distancing' With Husband Karan Singh Grover & Magic; Here's How

