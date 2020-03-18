Katie Holmes And Other Celebs Get Comfy In Sweatsuits Amid Self-quarantine Period

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Hollywood celebrities are bracing the quarantine in comfortable pyjamas and cool tees. While the global pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, it has not stopped actors from looking gorgeous in casual outfits. Renowned personalities including Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski have opted for comfy sweatsuits during this phase.

Katie Holmes rocks her street style look

According to a report, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing black baggy pants with a white tee. She also sported a zip-up sweatshirt with the ensemble. For a casual look, she tied her hair in a messy bun and wore Gucci sneakers.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski also rocked black sweatpants the day before. She matched it with a similar hoodie. Over her sweatshirt, Ratajkowski donned an oversized jacket and sported sneakers, sunglasses and a hat with this look.

As per a report, Hailey Baldwin is known for her comfy clothing. She accentuates her look with accessories and cool footwear. The newly married celebrity sports casual looks with sheer grace, as evident in her social media pictures.

Hadid sisters are no behind the trend

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has rocked this trend with sheer grace. On various occasions, she paired sweatpants with a cosy sweater. Hadid completes her look with vivid accessories including sunglasses, earrings and wears classic sports shoes. Moreover, her young sister Bella Hadid follows a similar trend. Many times she can be spotted in oversized jackets and baggy pants, besides high-rise sneakers.

