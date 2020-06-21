Times Kartik Aaryan Gave Major Couple Goals With His Onscreen Characters

Kartik Aaryan debuted with director Luv Ranjan’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011. Kartik Aaryan’s debut movie made him so famous that his monologue is still remembered by his fans. Kartik is known to essay characters that are loved by the masses. Hence, here are a few movies where Kartik Aaryan's character gave fans some major couple goals despite their flaws.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan React

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic film released in 2020. The plot of this movie involves a comparison between the kind of love that used to be and the kind of relationships that exists today. The film is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. The parallel stories of the past and present-day relationships gave fans some primary couple goals. The film also shows how one couple battles society`s restrictions while the other must learn to balance work with love.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan: Better On-screen Pair?

Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi released in the year 2019. The film is based on a reporter (Kartik Aaryan) who falls in love with Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) and asks her to marry him. Things turn chaotic when they begin a live-in-relationship, and their families come to know about their relationship. The film takes a hilarious, fresh, new approach to the concept of live-in relationships. The film also gave major couple goals as it aptly depicted modern-day relationships. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Rohan Shankar.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn And John Abraham’s Upcoming Projects; Read Details

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic-comedy movie that provided all the necessary ingredients for a proper hit film. The story of the film revolves around a character named Chintu Tyagi played by Kartik Aaryan. The scenes between Kartik and Bhumi gave many fans major couple goals as they effectively portrayed modern marriages. Though Kartik's philandering ways later in the movie threatened to destroy his marriage, his character's love for his wife and remorse eventually made fans like Chintu Tyagi. The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors' Social Media Activities Over The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.