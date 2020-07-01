Times When Kiara Advani Slayed In Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla Creations; See Pics

Kiara Advani is among those Bollywood celebrities who always make heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. Be it her red carpet looks, airport outfits or apparels for movie promotions, Kiara Advani slays in all. From quirky western outfit to rocking in traditional attire, Kiara Advani is a stylish chic. Kiara has also walked the ramp for several popular designers. So, let’s take a look at Kiara Advani’s outfits that were designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Times when Kiara Advani donned Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits-

In this picture, Kiara Advani donned a yellow shiny lehenga when she stepped out for a function in Mumbai. She is wearing a Gota Patti embellished lehenga by the designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore this outfit when she attended Akash Amani and Shloka’s wedding reception. Kiara complimented her super-stylish Abu Jani look with gold Kundan work earrings and middle-parted loose wavy hair. Have a look at her dazzling yellow lehenga here-

Kiara Advani in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture looks dazzling. She is wearing a whole golden heavy lehenga. Kiara wore this designer lehenga and attended the engagement party at Ambanis’. Kiara wore the golden attire well and did justice to this designer piece. Kiara opted for the jewellery from Jaipur Gems. She accessorised her golden lehenga look with a gold box clutch, red lips and loose wavy hair.

Next one from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture is a light yellow coloured outfit for a Diwali party. Her attire is a Gotta Patti embellished long flowy dress with 3/4th sleeves and V-neckline. Kiara Advani’s dress had a cut in the centre of the dress from her waistline till the end. Her Gotta Patti apparel was paired with the same colour dupatta to grace her look. Her makeup was on point comprising of a very light nude shade makeup. Kiara completed her look with silver coloured hoop earrings and loose curly hair.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in teh film, Good Newz along with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara will next be featured in her upcoming comedy horror film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reportedly, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar which also stars Kartik Aaryan in lead. Shershaah is also one of her upcoming films, which is a biographical war action drama. As per reports, the film is to be directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar.

