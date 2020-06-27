Turning Points In Kiara Advani's Career: From 'Fugly' To 'Kabir Singh' And 'Lust Stories'

Kiara Advani is a Bollywood actor who rose to fame with her stint in movies like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, and many more. She stepped into the world of Bollywood with her movie Fugly while her roles in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, and Good Newwz made her a household name. Kiara can be called as the 'it' girl in Bollywood as she is all geared up for an array of movies to be released in 2020 and 2021 alongside high profile co-actors. Check out Kiara Advani's career growth over the years.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Shares Appreciation Post For Her Girl Gang, Calls Them 'soulmates'

Fugly

Kiara Advani starred along with actors Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, and Jimmy Sheirgill who played pivotal characters in the film titled Fugly. The film was directed by debut director Kabir Sadanand while Akshay Kumar turned as a co-producer for the film along with Ashvini Yardi and Alka Bhatia. Kiara recently shared a heartfelt post reminiscing her days from the shoot of her first movie. Fugly completed six years on June 13 this year.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Or Anushka Sharma: Who Wore The Head-to-toe Red Outfit Better?

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Shares A Cute Picture With Birthday Girl Disha Patani; Check Out

Lust Stories

The Netflix film Lust Stories showcased Kiara Advani as a newly married school teacher who wishes to spice up her intimate moments with her husband which was played by Vicky Kaushal. The Netflix movie was actually an anthological film directed by four directors and thus consisted of four short stories. It consisted of several lead actors including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor. But Kiara Advani grabbed several eyeballs for her performance in Lust Stories.

The actor herself stated that she believes the Netflix flick Lust Stories was a turning point in her career. She also received a massive public appreciation for her role in her digital debut which streamed in 2018. She was next seen in Netflix's original film titled Guilty.

Kabir Singh

After Fugly, Kiara was seen playing a brief role in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani starrer M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In 2017, she tried her luck in the action genre film starring as the leading lady of Abbas-Mustan's Machine opposite Mustafa Burmawala. However, her appearance as the lead actor in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh is what was considered as one of the stepping stones in her career graph. The movie went on to become one of the successful movies of the year 2019 garnering massive box office collections.

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Kiara Advani has numerous films in her kitty including the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer titled Laxmmi Bomb. Her other movie Shershah with Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly a biographical drama. She would also be seen in the horror-comedy movie directed by Anees Baazmee titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Malhotra Hosts Q&A, Fans Ask Him To Describe Kiara Advani; Read His Response

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.