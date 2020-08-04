Ankita Konwar Says 'Just Wear Your Damn Bikini' While Sharing Picture On Social Media; See

Ankita Konwar is one of the advocates of body positivity in India. Despite receiving a lot of hate on social media for her bikini pictures, the celebrity does not let the negativity stop her from often posing in her swimwear. Recently on Instagram, she shared another picture in stunning bikini and also added a strong message on body positivity. Here's what this is about.

On Ankita Konwar's Instagram, the celebrity shared a stunning picture of herself. She is clad in a blue floral printed bikini leaning against a wall with her hair open. In the photo, she can be seen staring into the distance.

Along with Ankita Konwar's swimwear photo she also posted a message on body positivity. Referring to her pose, she said, "And we keep waiting, waiting on the world to change 😊". She also added that let’s be clear on how to get a bikini body.

Just wear your damn bikini 😀". Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar's swimwear pictures seem quite popular as she keeps posting pictures in clad in different ones each time. From beaches to pools, everywhere she stuns her fans with her bikini pictures. Take a look:

In other news, Ankita Konwar recently shared a throwback picture of the day when she enjoyed a walk in the rain with her mother-in-law. Adding a caption to the post, Ankita wrote, "I was enjoying the rain on our walk while my MIL was worried about her saree 😀 I think it’s quite evident on the pictures too 😝😝". Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony with only family members. Since then, the couple makes frequent appearances on each other's Instagram account. Ankita was known to be a cabin crew member before her marriage. But now she seems to have turned into a fitness enthusiast just like her husband. In 2015, Ankita first completed her 10-kilometre marathon along with Milind Soman.

