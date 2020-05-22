Times Priyanka Chopra And Akshaye Khanna Shared Screen Space

Priyanka Chopra and Akshaye Khanna are well-known actors in the Hindi film industry. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Popularly known as the Desi Girl, Priyanka has not only been a massive success in Bollywood but has made a name for herself in Hollywood too.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna made his debut back in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra. The actor has won the hearts of critics as well as the audience with his impeccable performances over the years. Priyanka and Akshaye were paired opposite each other for the first time in the 2006 film Aap Ki Khatir. Take a look at times when Priyanka Chopra shared screen space with Akshaye Khanna.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!': Fun BTS Videos That Will Make One Watch The Movie Again

36 China Town

36 China Town was a mystery-comedy film helmed by Abbas-Mustan. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Shauq, Isha Koppikar, Upen Patel, Paresh Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Johnny Lever, and Tanaaz Irani. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra and Tanushree Dutta made special appearances.

In the film, Priyanka played the role of Seema, who was the wife of Akshaye Khanna's character in the film. The plot of the mystery-comedy movie revolved around the investigation of a police officer (Akshaye) who is trying to find the killer of a casino owner, Sonia Chang (Isha Koppikar). The film was an official adaptation of the 1992 American film Once Upon a Crime.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Makes A Stunning Cameo In Nick Jonas' 'Until We Meet Again' Music Video

Aap Ki Khatir

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Aap Ki Khatir featured Priyanka Chopra and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film also starred Ameesha Patel, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. The film was an official remake of the 2005 Hollywood film The Wedding Date.

The plot of the film revolved around Priyanka and Akshaye's characters' relationship after Priyanka's character enlists him to travel with her and pretend to be her date at one of the family function. The film had 16 tracks including seven remixes and two reprise tracks.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Actors Who Played Strong Businesswomen In Movies

Salaam-E-Ishq

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Salaam-E –Ishq was a multi starrer film with stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Aisha Takiya, John Abraham and Govinda.

In the film, Priyanka and Akshaye were not paired opposite each other, but they shared screen space. The film depicted six love stories and the relationship troubles of the couples. The movie received negative reviews and tanked at the box-office.

(All Picture Credits: Screen Grab From The Film)

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets A Lovely Gift Basket From John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.