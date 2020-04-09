Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' And Other Films That Featured Strong Mothers

Over the last few years, Bollywood has come with a wide range of films that featured strong female characters. A few of these strong women were shown as mothers and they were showcased as powerful and strong enough to take on life's challenges. Have a look at a list of films where the female leads were strong mothers.

Films with strong characters who were mothers

1. The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is a family drama released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolved around a family of four and how they deal with love and loss. The Sky Is Pink featured Priyanka Chopra in the shoes of a mother who was highly affected by the loss of a child. This film was directed by Shonali Bose who also contributed to the story of the film. The Sky Is Pink starred actors like Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf, amongst others.

2. Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela is a family drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around the life of a woman who gives up on all her ambitions to raise her child. The film featured Kajol in the shoes of a strong and dedicated mother. Helicopter Eela was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and jointly written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It starred Tota Roy Chowdhury and Riddhi Sen, amongst others.

3. Mom

Mom is a drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolved around a mother who is out to seek justice for her girl. Mom featured Sridevi in the role of a fierce mother. It was directed by Ravi Udyawar who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Sajal Ali and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

