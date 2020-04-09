Priyanka Chopra Pledges USD 100,000 For Four Women Heroes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

On April 1, the 37-year-old, in partnership with brand BON V!V Spiked Seltzer, had asked her Instagram followers to nominate women warriors who are overcoming the struggles to help amid the coronavirus crises.

In reference to this, 'The Sky is Pink' actor shared four such inspiring stories of women who extended their helping hand during these trying times.

While sharing the stories on Instagram, PeeCee, wrote: "Thank you, everyone, for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining a light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines..."

Earlier, Chopra along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

(with ANI inputs)