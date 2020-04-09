Nick Jonas Turns Cameraman As He Shoots Priyanka Chopra's Sequence In 'Family' Short Film

The stars of Bollywood teamed up for an amazing short film titled Family about Coronavirus lockdown with renowned faces from the Marathi, Bengali and South Indian industry. The star-studded cast shot their respective stills for the film at their own houses with help from their family members as the lockdown as compelled everyone to stay indoors. Speaking of which, Nick Jonas turned cameraman for Priyanka Chopra as he shot her segment in the film.

Nick Jonas turns photographer for Priyanka Chopra

The director of Family short film- Prasoon Pandey in a recent interaction with a news portal revealed that Nick Jonas shot wife Priyanka Chopra's part for the video. Talking to PTI, Pandey shared that Amitabh Bachchan's portions were shot by Abhishek, whereas Nick Jonas shot Priyanka Chopra’s segment in Family. "Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply and selflessly helping, said Prasoon Pandey."

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

In the same interaction, Prasoon Pandey also shared that his son shot a template with him to send to all the actors as guidance to shoot their own segments in the Family short film. He said while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did it at home, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also shot their sequences at home amid lockdown. Pandey then stated the whole idea of the Family short film was to spread a word amid Covid-19 lockdown.

