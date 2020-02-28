When Deepika Padukone Flaunted Her Awards & Achievements On Instagram

Deepika Padukone has numerous laurels to her name with respect to the movies she works in and social causes that she supports. She often shares her achievements and accolades through her social media account to her 44.5 million followers on Instagram. Here is a list of moments where Deepika shared her gratitude after receiving accolades and laurels for her work.

Deepika Padukone's achievements

Deepika Padukone shared this post after she received an award at The World Economic Forum Annual Crystal Awards of 2020. She was awarded for her contribution to Raising Mental Health Awareness across the globe. She was also praised for her work through the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika Padukone advocating mental well-being all over the globe

In the summer of 2019, Deepika Padukone attended the fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center. It was a star-studded evening and even Kendall Jenner was seen posing with Deepika. Deepika has been vocal about her struggle with mental illness and is now travelling overseas to raise awareness about mental health.

When she crossed 20 million subscribers

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an achievement with her followers.

Recognition for Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone received the Best Actor award for Padmavati. She received the best actor award at the Zee Cine awards in 2019. She was nominated for the best actress category in all the other mainstream awards in 2019 but won the award at Zee Cine awards.

