When Deepika Padukone Flaunted Her Awards & Achievements On Instagram

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone has made her mark in the Hindi film industry with her iconic roles. Check out the times she flaunted her achievements on Instagram!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has numerous laurels to her name with respect to the movies she works in and social causes that she supports. She often shares her achievements and accolades through her social media account to her 44.5 million followers on Instagram. Here is a list of moments where Deepika shared her gratitude after receiving accolades and laurels for her work. 

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Or Rihanna: Who Aced The Alberta Ferretti Metallic Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone's achievements

Deepika Padukone shared this post after she received an award at The World Economic Forum Annual Crystal Awards of 2020. She was awarded for her contribution to Raising Mental Health Awareness across the globe. She was also praised for her work through the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Deepika Padukone advocating mental well-being all over the globe

In the summer of 2019, Deepika Padukone attended the fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center. It was a star-studded evening and even Kendall Jenner was seen posing with Deepika. Deepika has been vocal about her struggle with mental illness and is now travelling overseas to raise awareness about mental health. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad, And Other Deepika Padukone Movies That Are Underrated

When she crossed 20 million subscribers

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an achievement with her followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recognition for Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone received the Best Actor award for Padmavati. She received the best actor award at the Zee Cine awards in 2019. She was nominated for the best actress category in all the other mainstream awards in 2019 but won the award at Zee Cine awards. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Deep V-neck Grammys Look Inspires Bhumi Pednekar And Deepika Padukone

 

 

