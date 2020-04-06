Disha Patani-inspired Floral Dresses That Are Perfect For Summer; Pics Inside

Disha Patani is one of the most popular faces on social media. She has a huge fan following and fashion enthusiasts look up to her for her bold style and fashion statements. As the summer season is upon us, it is time to update your wardrobe with floaty silhouettes and floral prints to set the mood right for the summers. Here are some floral dresses donned by Disha Patani to take inspiration from for a perfect summer dress. Read on to know more.

Disha Patani inspired floral dresses that are perfect for summer

In this post, one can see Disha donning a strappy orange dress with floral print. The dress can be paired up with sandals and intricate jewellery. Check out the post below.

In this post, actor Disha Patani wearing a strappy blue maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress makes for a perfect summer outfit owing to its silhouette. Check out the picture below.

Disha Patani recently posted a picture of herself in a backless floral dress. The actor paired the dress up with an intricate necklace, making it a perfect summer outfit. Check out the picture below.

Disha Patani was seen wearing a strappy floral print maxi dress. The blue and white dress makes for a perfect summer outfit and can be accessorised with hoops, earrings, and pearls. Check out the picture below.

Image Credits: Disha Patani Instagram