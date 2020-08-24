Times When Farhan Akhtar's Films Faced Box-office Clashes; 'Rock On!!' Vs 'Chamku' & More

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. From essaying the role of an artist to being an athlete, he has several unconventional roles to his credit. Throughout his stellar career, there have been several movies that pitted against Farhan’s films at the box office and emerged out to be victorious. Take a look at a few of them here:

Rock On!! Vs C KKompany VS Chamku

All the three movies released on August 29, 2008, and saw Farhan Akhtar battling it out with Tushar Kapoor and Bobby Deol at the box office. While Rock On!! marked the Bollywood Debut of Farhan Akhtar, C KKompany took the audiences on the roller coaster ride of laughter and Chamku showcased Bobby Deol as an assassin. According to Box office India, Farhan’s Rock On!! collected Rs. 35 crores, C KKompany earned Rs. 4 crores and 83 lakhs whereas Chamku garnered 2 crores and 61 lakhs at the box office.

Luck By Chance Vs Victory

On January 30, 2009, Farhan Akhtar's Luck By Chance released alongside Harman Baweja’s Victory. While drama film Luck By Chance essayed the story of Vikram Singh who gets tapped to play the male lead in a Bollywood film. On the other hand, Victory traced the story of an overconfident cricket player who ruins his career but is trying to start all over again. Box office India report states that Luck By Chance went on to collect Rs. 16 crores and 83 lakhs while Victory earned Rs. 1 crore and 85 lakhs at the cinema houses.

Karthik Calling Karthik Vs Teen Patti

Farhan Akhtar’s Karthik Calling Karthik pitted against Amitabh Bachchan’s Teen Patti on February 26, 2010. Directed by Vijay Lalwani, Karthik Calling Karthik essayed the story of a man who is unlucky in love, bullied at work and suffers from Schizophrenia. Leena Yadav directed Teen Patti revolves around the life a disgraced professor who recounts his career and involvement with gambling. Box office India portal reveals that Karthik Calling Karthik collected Rs. 24 crores and 54 lakhs while Teen Patti earned Rs. 6 crores and 48 lakhs at the ticket counters.

