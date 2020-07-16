After Rekha, Farhan Akhtar Yet To Undergo COVID-19 Test As Security Guard Tests Positive

After veteran actor Rekha’s security guard tested positive for COVID-19, it has been reported that her neighbour and actor Farhan Akhtar's security guard has tested COVID-19 positive too. Akhtar's residence has been reportedly tagged as a containment zone by BMC. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor is currently residing at his Bandra residence with his mother, Honey Irani.

Farhan Akhtar yet to take COVID-19 test after security guard tests positive

A couple of days ago, the entire nation was taken by shock when members of the Bachchan family tested positive for COVID-19. On the same day, veteran actor Rekha's security guard was also shifted to the quarantine centre after he too tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Now, the Umrao Jaan actor's neighbour, whose bungalow is right next to Rekha's at Bandstand Bandra, Farhan Akhtar's residence has also been tagged a containment zone after his security guard was also tested positive.

However, the actor is yet to get tested for COVID-19. On the other side, according to reports of a daily, Rekha refused to undergo the test and also refused to get her home sanitised when BMC officials reached out to her. If the grapevines are to be believed, the legendary actor's manager, Farzana had asked the BMC officials to call her before arriving. She reportedly told the officials to call her and they shall talk then, when BMC officials had arrived to fumigate Rekha's bungalow in Bandra.

Another report of a daily suggests that a total number of four security guards in the same area have tested COVID-19 positive. Furthermore, the report also reveals that Rekha's bungalow has not been sealed yet, except for housed staff's area. Meanwhile, Farhan celebrated nine years of his cult film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara yesterday, i.e. July 15, 2020.

In addition to Rekha and Farhan, other Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few, also revealed that their staff have affected by COVID-19. On the other hand, father-son Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and mother-daughter Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and July 12, respectively. While Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the city hospital's isolation ward, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been home quarantined. They have been updating their fans with their health updates through social media.

