Times When Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared The Big Screen Together

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in various films. Audiences have often appreciated their on-screen pairing. Hrithik was last seen in the movie War while Kareena was seen in the film Good Newwz. Let us take a look at some of their films where their chemistry was appreciated by their fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan movies

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

K3G was one of the iconic films of all time. It earned ₹1.36 billion at the box office and had a budget of ₹400 million. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rohan Raichand in the movie and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Pooja Sharma. The chemistry between Rohan and Pooja was adored by fans.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham broke all the opening records on its release. When adjusted for inflation, the film is still among the highest grossing Indian films worldwide.#18YearsOfK3G pic.twitter.com/VPYnmLOzz6 — Rashmi (@Iam__Rashmi) December 13, 2019

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

The plot of the movie is about Raj (Hrithik Roshan) who falls in love with Tina (Kareena Kapoor Khan) after their friendship blossoms. However, there is a big twist in the movie. The movie was a hit and earned ₹336 million after having a budget of ₹120 million. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also includes Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

— mujhse dosti karoge —



• hrithik bebo movies are life

• the whole album is a blessing

• pulls every emotional string of my body frm laughing to crying

• a full package !!!#HrithikRoshan #KareenaKapoorKhan #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/dTT6qiJoQy — 𝓢 (@heyyshonaaa) September 24, 2019

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

The romantic love story between Prem Kishen (Hrithik Roshan) and Sanjana Satyaprakash (Kareena Kapoor Khan) was loved by fans. However, the movie did not perform that well at the box office. The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and bankrolled by Rajshri Productions.

10. Main prem ki diwani hoon



Though the film was a commercial failure but music excels.

The film's soundtrack album was the year's seventh highest-selling. pic.twitter.com/24cw0MmD3s — Aamir 2100 cr (@Rancho119) November 23, 2019

Yaadein

The movie is based on Raj Singh Puri's (Jackie Shroff) three daughters. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Ronit Malhotra who was madly in love with Isha Singh (Kareena KapoorKhan). The movie released on July 27, 2001.

A trip down memory lane. Yaadein (2001) is so good yet so underrated. pic.twitter.com/xn6nSyY3wY — ＤＡＶＩＤ ＡＡＭＥＳ ＪＲ (@davidaames49) February 5, 2020

