Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Kangana entered the Bollywood industry with Anurag Basu’s Gangster (2006) and hasn’t looked back since. Having done some great fils and playing characters like Manikarnika, Rani, and more, Kangana has created a unique place for herself in the industry.

She has won several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana has featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Another quality of Kangana that has always kept her in the limelight is her bold statements. Read ahead to know more:

Times when Kangana Ranaut proved that she is an absolute firebrand diva

During her appearance on the famous talk show Koffee With Karan, Kangana was asked about the possibility of helping her own child if he/she decides to enter Bollywood. The actor said that if she wants her child to be an extraordinary person, she will throw him into the sea. Her child will either drown or make it own his/her own, she had added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Aunt Sudha Pens An Adorable Letter On Her 33rd Birthday; See Here

Linking the recent JNU violence to a gang war situation, Kangana said that the police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. She said that such people are found everywhere, in every street and college. They should not be made a national issue because such issues don’t deserve it, she added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shows How To Rock The Perfect Poker Face; See Pictures

Talking about her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s acid-attack incident, Kangana said that earlier she did tacky films and took on roles she didn’t deserve. She even said that she even made some of the guest appearances she did not want to. The only reason she did all of this was so that the best surgeon in India could treat her sister, she said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Suggests Books To Read For A Productive Quarantine

Kangana issued a statement in reply to the Maharashtra Karni Sena’s warning to the makers of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor said that four historians have certified Manikarnika, and they have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass her, said the actor. If they don’t stop then they should know that she is also a Rajput and will destroy each one of them, she added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Connect To Self; Shares Health Tips To Keep Spirits High

Kangana accused Karan Johar of making female actors look like Barbie dolls. Criticising Karan Johar’s chatshow, Koffee With Karan, Kangana said that the show has the same old frivolous chats. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done, she said. She even asked why men who change women like clothes were being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that?, Kangana rightly questioned.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.